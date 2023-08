Bloom Tampa Bay’s Digital Reporter and Producer, Brody Wooddell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with foods your dog should never ingest.

Top foods you should never feed your dog:

Chocolate and Caffeine

Grapes and Raisins

Onions and Garlic

Xylitol

Avocado

Macadamia Nuts

