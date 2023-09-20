TAMPA (BLOOM) – Bloom Tampa Bay’s Digital Reporter and Producer, Brody Wooddell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, for their weekly segment, “Brody’s POV”, about his article “A Bite of Immortality: Eating tips for a longer, healthier life.” Wooddell also shared a Fresh Fruit Pizza recipe.
Fresh Fruit Pizza
Ingredients:
For the crust:
- 1 pre-made sugar cookie dough (found in the refrigerated section of most grocery stores) or a pre-baked pizza crust for a healthier option
- 1 tablespoon of melted unsalted butter
For the cream cheese layer:
- 8 oz (225g) cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup (30g) powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon (5ml) vanilla extract
For the fruit topping:
- A selection of fresh, colorful fruits such as:
- Sliced strawberries
- Sliced kiwi
- Blueberries
- Sliced bananas
- Mandarin orange segments
- Grapes, halved
Instructions:
- Prepare the Crust: Preheat your oven to the temperature indicated on the cookie dough package (usually around 350°F or 175°C). Roll out the dough on a pizza stone or a round baking tray to form a large circle. Brush the top with melted butter to help it brown evenly. Bake according to the package instructions, usually for 12-15 minutes, until golden and crisp. Allow it to cool completely.
- Prepare the Cream Cheese Layer: In a mixing bowl, beat together the softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth and creamy.
- Assemble the Pizza: Once the crust has cooled, spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the top, leaving a small border around the edges for the “crust.”
- Decorate with Fruits: Now, arrange your chosen fruits on top of the cream cheese layer in a creative pattern. You can create rings of different fruits, make a “rainbow” effect with the different colors, or even create shapes or initials with the fruits for a personal touch.
- Chill: Chill the fruit pizza in the refrigerator for at least an hour to allow the cream cheese layer to firm up and the flavors to meld.
- Serve: Before serving, use a sharp knife or a pizza cutter to slice the fruit pizza into wedges, just like a regular pizza. Serve it chilled and enjoy this refreshing, fruity treat!