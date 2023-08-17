The article “Taste of Greece: Tampa Bay’s top Greek restaurants“, has gotten a lot of clicks on BloomTampaBay.com, so the Owners of Island Grille and Parkshore Grill, Steve and Nancy Westphal, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a delicious and colorful Greek salad recipe.
ISLAND GRILLE GREEK SALAD WITH POTATO SALAD – MAKES 2-4 SERVINGS
Ingredients:
- 1 medium cucumber. Peeled, halved lengthwise, cut into 1/8th inch slices
- ½ of a red onion sliced thin (about 1/3 cup)
- ½ cup halved grape tomatoes
- 1 head of iceberg lettuce or two heads Romaine, washed, dried thoroughly, then torn into 1 ½ inch pieces
- 10 kalamata olives pitted and quartered
- 1/3 cup Garbanzo Beans drained
- 1 roasted beet sliced thin
- 4 pepperoncini peppers
- 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
- ¼ teaspoon oregano
- 1/8 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
Homemade Greek Salad Dressing:
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 ½ tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest
- 2 teaspoon fresh oregano leaves minced
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/8 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
- 1 minced garlic clove
- 6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Whisk well together.
Directions:
- Prepare all the ingredients for the salad.
- Marinate the cucumbers, onions, and tomatoes in a large bowl with the Greek Dressing for 20 minutes before assembling salad.
- Add the remaining salad ingredients to the cucumber mixture and toss all the salad ingredients lightly to cover with dressing.
- Divide the salad between the bowls.
- Sprinkle with additional oregano and fresh cracked pepper.