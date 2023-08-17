The article “Taste of Greece: Tampa Bay’s top Greek restaurants“, has gotten a lot of clicks on BloomTampaBay.com, so the Owners of Island Grille and Parkshore Grill, Steve and Nancy Westphal, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a delicious and colorful Greek salad recipe.

ISLAND GRILLE GREEK SALAD WITH POTATO SALAD – MAKES 2-4 SERVINGS

Ingredients:

1 medium cucumber. Peeled, halved lengthwise, cut into 1/8 th inch slices

inch slices ½ of a red onion sliced thin (about 1/3 cup)

½ cup halved grape tomatoes

1 head of iceberg lettuce or two heads Romaine, washed, dried thoroughly, then torn into 1 ½ inch pieces

10 kalamata olives pitted and quartered

1/3 cup Garbanzo Beans drained

1 roasted beet sliced thin

4 pepperoncini peppers

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

¼ teaspoon oregano

1/8 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Homemade Greek Salad Dressing:

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 ½ tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest

2 teaspoon fresh oregano leaves minced

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

1 minced garlic clove

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Whisk well together.

Directions: