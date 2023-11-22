TAMPA (BLOOM) – ENT/Otolaryngologist, Dr. Mariah Pate, with Tampa Bay Breathe Free Sinus & Allergy Centers joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss common sinus symptoms and infections, the impacts these have on a person’s quality of life, long term issues and the minimally invasive solutions performed in their office (Balloon Sinuplasty) to help patients find relief with minimal downtime.

Change the conversation about your sinus symptoms! Find Sinus Relief with Tampa Bay Breathe Free. Visit their website: TAMPABAYBREATHEFREE.com and Breathe Free Again!