TAMPA (BLOOM) October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but Lori D. Finlay, the CEO of Women, Wisdom & Wellness, Inc. who is a Nurse Practitioner, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Board Certified Health Coach, and Certified Creation Coach says women need to be focused on breast health.

Finlay joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share ways women can take their health into their own hands to try and avoid the devastation of a breast cancer diagnosis.

“I am here to shift the narrative to Breast health awareness.”, said Finlay. She went on to say, “There are amazing tests on the market today that help women see their trajectory for hormone related cancers (like breast, ovarian, uterine) in the 20’s and 30’s vs. waiting for a mammaogram when they hit 40, or 50 or later.”

Finlay said western medicine talks about the BRCA gene, but they do not let women know how their diet and lifestyle are shutting down the BRCA gene and actually preventing it from doing what it’s designed to do – suppress breast cancer. “Western medicine is not letting women know about estrogen dominance, hormone metabolism and it’s link to breast cancer.” said Finlay. She went to say, “In my humble opinion, breast cancer is the “symptom”; poor hormone metabolism is the “diagnosis” and root cause.”

Finlay is hosting a live, free webinar on October 25, to educate and empower women with this information. “The stats predict that breast cancer will raise by 57% in the next 20 years. It will, if women do not get educated and empowered” said Finlay.

“Women do not have to be sitting ducks waiting to be victims of breast cancer.” said Finlay.