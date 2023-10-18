TAMPA (BLOOM) – According to the American Cancer Society about 5% to 10% of breast cancer cases are thought to be hereditary, meaning that they result directly from gene changes (mutations) passed on from a parent.

ACS says BRCA1 and BRCA2: The most common cause of hereditary breast cancer is an inherited mutation in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene.

Lori D. Finlay, the CEO of Women, Wisdom & Wellness, Inc. who is a Nurse Practitioner, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Board Certified Health Coach, and Certified Creation Coach, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share what she believes should be a shift in how we fight breast cancer, by focusing on breast health.

If just 5 to 10 percent of cancers are hereditary, meaning cancer runs in the family, and could be caused by a change in certain genes that you inherited from your mother or father, Finlay believes it’s time we start figuring out what triggers breast cancer in the first place.

“Due to the power of Epigenetic’s, we have power to impact our genetic expression and therefore create healthy breasts.” said Finlay.

She went on to say, “Balancing your hormones and hormone metabolism, is critical, especially when it comes to a woman’s progesterone levels.”

Finlay also focused on screenings like the Dutch Test which can help screen women for potential cancers. “There are tests on the market that now can see a cancer trajectory 10-20 years before you would feel or find a lump.” said Finlay.

Findlay says going green, optimizing detoxifications, and optimizing nutrition can also help ward off disease.