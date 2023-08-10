The Executive Chef of Ocean Prime Tampa, Jason Mallon, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious, brain health recipe.

Burrata and Heirloom Tomato Salad:

Ingredients: Heirloom Tomato, Arugula, Burrata Cheese, Red Onion, Red Wine Vinegar, Brioche Bread, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Fresh Basil, Peeled Garlic Cloves, Sliced Almonds, Olive/Veg blended oil, Vinaigrette (Red wine or Italian), Balsamic glaze*(Optional)

Pickled Red Onion: ½ Red Onion, 1 cup Red Wine Vinegar

Julienne ½ of a Red Onion Heat up Vinegar in sauce pan or microwave Pour Vinegar over Red Onions and refrigerate over night

Basil Pesto: 1/3 Cup Blended Oil, ½ oz Peeled Garlic, 1oz Fresh Basil Leaves, Pinch of Kosher Salt, ½ oz Sliced Almonds.

Chill Blended oil in refrigerator for 30 min Place all ingredients into blender. Pulse until smooth (Mixing to long will cause basil to turn brown) Refrigerate until use

Heirloom Burrata Salad: 1-2 each Heirloom Tomatoes, ¼ oz Arugula, 2 Tbs Vinaigrette, 1 Tbs Pickled Red Onion, 1 piece Brioche Toast (Desired Thickness. *½ inch is what we use), 1 Tbs Basil Pesto, 4oz piece of Burrata Cheese, 1 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pinch of Kosher Salt and Fresh Cracked Black Pepper.

Slice Tomatoes in ½ inch Slices *Dice the end pieces cutting around the core and save for later Marinate Slices in 1 Tbs of Vinaigrette for 20-30 min Put Basil Pesto on Plate where Tomatoes will be Place Sliced Tomatoes on top of Pesto Toast Brioche until golden brown and place beside tomatoes Set Burrata on top of toast and garnish everything with a pinch of salt Put Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Diced Tomato pieces and 1 Tbs of Vinaigrette in a mixing bowl and toss gently until dressing is mixed well. Place Salad on top of tomato slices Garnish Entire Salad with Olive Oil, Salt, Fresh Cracked Black Pepper and *Balsamic Glaze (Optional) and Enjoy!

Red Wine Vinaigrette: ¾ Cup Red wine Vinegar, 1 Tbs Dijon Mustard, 1 ½ Tbs Peeled, minced, Shallots, ½ Tbs Minced Garlic, 1 ½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice, ½ Tbs granulated sugar, ½ Tbs Minced Parsley, ½ Tbs Minced Thyme, ½ tsp pepper, ½ Tbs Kosher Salt, 1 ½ Cups of Blended Olive/Veg Oil.

Combine all ingredients in bowl and whisk until thoroughly incorporated. Refrigerate until use.

Balsamic Glaze: Mix 1 Cup of Balsamic vinegar and ¼ cup of sugar in a sauce pan. Reduce by 2/3 over med/low heat. Cool and refrigerate until use.