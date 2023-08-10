The Executive Chef of Ocean Prime Tampa, Jason Mallon, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious, brain health recipe.
Burrata and Heirloom Tomato Salad:
Ingredients: Heirloom Tomato, Arugula, Burrata Cheese, Red Onion, Red Wine Vinegar, Brioche Bread, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Fresh Basil, Peeled Garlic Cloves, Sliced Almonds, Olive/Veg blended oil, Vinaigrette (Red wine or Italian), Balsamic glaze*(Optional)
Pickled Red Onion: ½ Red Onion, 1 cup Red Wine Vinegar
- Julienne ½ of a Red Onion
- Heat up Vinegar in sauce pan or microwave
- Pour Vinegar over Red Onions and refrigerate over night
Basil Pesto: 1/3 Cup Blended Oil, ½ oz Peeled Garlic, 1oz Fresh Basil Leaves, Pinch of Kosher Salt, ½ oz Sliced Almonds.
- Chill Blended oil in refrigerator for 30 min
- Place all ingredients into blender.
- Pulse until smooth (Mixing to long will cause basil to turn brown)
- Refrigerate until use
Heirloom Burrata Salad: 1-2 each Heirloom Tomatoes, ¼ oz Arugula, 2 Tbs Vinaigrette, 1 Tbs Pickled Red Onion, 1 piece Brioche Toast (Desired Thickness. *½ inch is what we use), 1 Tbs Basil Pesto, 4oz piece of Burrata Cheese, 1 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pinch of Kosher Salt and Fresh Cracked Black Pepper.
- Slice Tomatoes in ½ inch Slices *Dice the end pieces cutting around the core and save for later
- Marinate Slices in 1 Tbs of Vinaigrette for 20-30 min
- Put Basil Pesto on Plate where Tomatoes will be
- Place Sliced Tomatoes on top of Pesto
- Toast Brioche until golden brown and place beside tomatoes
- Set Burrata on top of toast and garnish everything with a pinch of salt
- Put Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Diced Tomato pieces and 1 Tbs of Vinaigrette in a mixing bowl and toss gently until dressing is mixed well.
- Place Salad on top of tomato slices
- Garnish Entire Salad with Olive Oil, Salt, Fresh Cracked Black Pepper and *Balsamic Glaze (Optional) and Enjoy!
Red Wine Vinaigrette: ¾ Cup Red wine Vinegar, 1 Tbs Dijon Mustard, 1 ½ Tbs Peeled, minced, Shallots, ½ Tbs Minced Garlic, 1 ½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice, ½ Tbs granulated sugar, ½ Tbs Minced Parsley, ½ Tbs Minced Thyme, ½ tsp pepper, ½ Tbs Kosher Salt, 1 ½ Cups of Blended Olive/Veg Oil.
- Combine all ingredients in bowl and whisk until thoroughly incorporated.
- Refrigerate until use.
Balsamic Glaze: Mix 1 Cup of Balsamic vinegar and ¼ cup of sugar in a sauce pan. Reduce by 2/3 over med/low heat. Cool and refrigerate until use.