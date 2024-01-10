TAMPA (BLOOM) – With nearly 20 years of authority in neurology, integrative medicine, and mindfulness, Dr. Romie Mushtaq is a leading physician on a mission to transform the brain health of companies, leaders, and organizations. She joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom and digital reporter and producer Brody Wooddell, to talk about her new book, “The Busy Brain Cure: The Eight-Week Plan to Find Focus, Tame Anxiety & Sleep Again”.