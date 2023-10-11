TAMPA (BLOOM) – Gabe Tesch a 20-year-old race car driver was diagnosed with brain cancer when he was 11 years-old. When he turned 15, he was given the “all Clear” from his doctors to pursue a career as a professional racing driver. Now 5 years into his journey Gabe’s desire is not only to make it to the top levels of motorsport but to also inspire and give hope to the thousands of kids that are fighting cancer.

Tesch joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about his mission and his experience being part of a documentary.

Tesch is part of the “Do Something Extraordinary” documentary now streaming on Amazon Prime.