Medical experts say bone broth contains bones, connective tissues, and minerals, and could support the joints and digestive system and help with weight management, among other benefits.
The Food Whisperer, Holistic Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom and shared the best ways to prepare bone broth soup so get the most nutrients.
Chef Adrienne also shared the below recipe for Bloom viewers.
Chef Adrienne’s Meat Broth:
1 4LB Pasture Raise Chicken, Or 2 ½ Lb Pasture Beef Bones Or 2 ½ Lbs Fish Bones and Head
1 Gallon Purified Water (I Use Reverse Osmosis, If You Have Great Spring Water That Is Best)
1 Bay Leaf 1 Tsp Dry Thyme
1 Tsp Black Peppercorn Himalayan Salt
Cheesecloth Butcher’s Twine
- Get Your 3-Gallon Stock Pot By The Sink And Put Your Chicken In The Sink.
- Create A Bouquet Garni By Placing 1 Tsp Black Peppercorns, 1 Tsp Dry Thyme, And 1 Bay Leaf In Cheesecloth. Fold It Up Over The Sides And Tie Together With Twine. You Can Also Find Bouquet Garni Bags Online. It Is Best To Use Fresh Herbs, But Economical To Use Dry.
- Remove Chicken From Wrappers, Rinse With Running Water, Pull Out Any Innards Out Of Bags And Place In The Pot, (Remember If You Had The Entire Chicken-Neck To Feet-You Would Be Cooking That!). Cut Chicken At All Joints And Add To Pot.
- Fill Pot With 1 Gallon Of Water, Place On Large Burner And Put Burner On High, Once The Pot Begins To Boil, You Will See A Film/Foam Form On Top.Take Your Cooking Spoon And Skim The Film/Foam Off The Top Of The Broth (Skimming Means Removing The Foam Without The Broth). Reduce The Heat To Low And Continue Skimming Until Foam Is Gone. The Broth Should Now Be At A Low, Slow Bubble. NOT Simmering Because That Is Too Hot. You Will See A Bubble Every 20 Seconds Or So. You Will Cook The Chicken Somewhere Between 1-2 Hours For You To Have Meat Broth. Longer Cooking Will Create Glutamines Which May Create Migraines For Many People.
- Once Your Broth Is Cooked, Take Pot Off The Burner, Remove The Chicken From The Pot And Place In A Bowl And Into Your Refrigerator To Cool. At This Point, Also Remove Bouquet Garni And Throw Away. You Will Season Your Broth With 2-4 Tbsp Of Himalayan Pink Salt (Taste For Flavor, You May Need Salt. ALWAYS Start With Less) And Place In Refrigerator To Cool.