Medical experts say bone broth contains bones, connective tissues, and minerals, and could support the joints and digestive system and help with weight management, among other benefits.

The Food Whisperer, Holistic Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom and shared the best ways to prepare bone broth soup so get the most nutrients.

Chef Adrienne also shared the below recipe for Bloom viewers.

Chef Adrienne’s Meat Broth:

1 4LB Pasture Raise Chicken, Or 2 ½ Lb Pasture Beef Bones Or 2 ½ Lbs Fish Bones and Head

1 Gallon Purified Water (I Use Reverse Osmosis, If You Have Great Spring Water That Is Best)

1 Bay Leaf 1 Tsp Dry Thyme

1 Tsp Black Peppercorn Himalayan Salt

Cheesecloth Butcher’s Twine