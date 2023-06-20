Lu Kala’s song, “Pretty Girl Era”, is climbing the charts, and it’s about celebrating yourself and feeling confident in your own skin. Digital Content Creator and TikTok Sensation, Allison Jacobs, drives home that message to her social media fans and shares her own journey of learning to accept and be confident in her own skin. Jacobs joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share an important message about embracing yourself and living joyfully.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.