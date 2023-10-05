TAMPA (BLOOM) National Geographic Fellow, NYT Best Selling Author, Found of the Blue Zones Dan Buettner, who’s out with his new book “The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer: Lessons From the Healthiest Places on Earth”, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, to share secrets to living a longer and healthier life.

Buettner discovered the five places in the world – dubbed blue zones, where people live the longest, healthiest lives. While exploring Okinawa, Japan; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Loma Linda, California; Ikaria, Greece; or Sardinia, Italy, Buettner witnessed firsthand how people enjoyed certain types of foods, specific connections with friends and family, and everyday movement routines that seemed to be naturally woven into their days.