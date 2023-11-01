TAMPA (BLOOM) – According to the CDC, Epstein-Barr virus, or EBV, is “one of the most common human viruses” and triggers mononucleosis. Covid-19 patients have an increased risk of Epstein-Barr virus reactivation according to the National Library of Medicine.

Double-Certified Nutritionist, Martha VanCamp, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss the rise of EBV and share her personal journey suffering with EBV. Guyardo also got personal, sharing her struggles with the virus.