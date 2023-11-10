TAMPA (BLOOM) – It’s time to think about shopping for the holidays so this weekend indulge in the holiday spirit by stopping by this local holiday market that no only has the perfect gifts but also gives back to the Tampa Bay community. Co-Chair Lauren Rice and Owner of Angelina Bakes and Young Entrepreneurship Program winner Angelina Spampinato, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with details on the Junior League of Tampa Holiday Gift Market.

The Junior League of Tampa Holiday Gift Market starts November 9th and goes until November 12th at the Expo and Entertainment Hall at the Florida State fair Grounds. The gift market is a one stop shop for all of your holiday shopping and helps to fund the projects and causes in the Tampa Bay community.