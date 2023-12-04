TAMPA (BLOOM) – Lifestyle Counselor Dr. June Hall joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with communication tips for the holidays.
Dr. Hall’s communication tips prioritize protecting your mental health when dealing with difficult people during the holidays. Dr. Hall offers the following tips:
- It’s ok to just say ok and walk away
- The holidays don’t have to impact your entire year
- If you don’t want to go to an event then don’t go
- Don’t let people inch their way into your emotional well being
- Limit time and conversations together if they’re going to have a negative impact