TAMPA (BLOOM) – Personal Chef Debra Murray joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a festive feast, a whipped feta dip with roasted tomatoes.
Whipped Feta Dip with Roasted Tomatoes
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 oz (225g) feta cheese
- 4 oz (113g) cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- Fresh basil leaves, for garnish
- Balsamic glaze, for drizzling (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C).
- Place the cherry tomatoes on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
- Roast the cherry tomatoes in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes or until they start to caramelize and burst.
- In a food processor, combine the feta cheese, cream cheese, olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, and black pepper.
- Process the ingredients until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides of the processor bowl as needed.
- Transfer the whipped feta dip to a serving bowl.
- Once the roasted tomatoes are done, gently fold them into the whipped feta dip, reserving a few for garnish.
- Garnish the dip with fresh basil leaves, reserved roasted tomatoes, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze, if desired.
- Serve the dip with pita chips, sliced baguette, or your favorite crackers.
The roasted tomatoes add a delicious burst of flavor to the whipped feta dip. It’s a perfect combination of tangy and sweet. Enjoy!