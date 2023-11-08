TAMPA (BLOOM) – Personal Chef Debra Murray joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a festive feast, a whipped feta dip with roasted tomatoes.

Whipped Feta Dip with Roasted Tomatoes

INGREDIENTS:

  • 8 oz (225g) feta cheese
  • 4 oz (113g) cream cheese
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes
  • Fresh basil leaves, for garnish
  • Balsamic glaze, for drizzling (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C).
  2. Place the cherry tomatoes on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Roast the cherry tomatoes in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes or until they start to caramelize and burst.
  4. In a food processor, combine the feta cheese, cream cheese, olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, and black pepper.
  5. Process the ingredients until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides of the processor bowl as needed.
  6. Transfer the whipped feta dip to a serving bowl.
  7. Once the roasted tomatoes are done, gently fold them into the whipped feta dip, reserving a few for garnish.
  8. Garnish the dip with fresh basil leaves, reserved roasted tomatoes, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze, if desired.
  9. Serve the dip with pita chips, sliced baguette, or your favorite crackers.

The roasted tomatoes add a delicious burst of flavor to the whipped feta dip. It’s a perfect combination of tangy and sweet. Enjoy!