TAMPA (BLOOM) – Italian cuisine is renowned for its finesse, and when it’s given a luxurious twist, it becomes an unforgettable experience. Lobster Gnocchi, a dish that combines the yumminess and charm of Italian pasta with the opulence of lobster, is one such delicacy. This recipe guide is designed to walk you through the journey of creating this gourmet dish in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Ingredients List

2 medium-sized lobsters

2 lbs of russet potatoes

1 cup of all-purpose flour (extra for dusting)

1 large egg, beaten

Salt and black pepper, to taste

4 tbsp unsalted butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish

Optional: Truffle oil for drizzling

Preparation of Lobster

Begin by boiling or steaming your lobsters for about 12-15 minutes until they are cooked through and the shells turn bright red. Once cooled, extract the meat from the claws and tail. Chop the meat into bite-sized pieces and season lightly with salt and pepper.

Making the Gnocchi

Boil the potatoes until tender, then peel and mash them while they’re still warm. On a clean surface, create a well with the mashed potatoes and sprinkle flour around and inside the well. Add the beaten egg to the center, and gently fold the mixture together until a dough forms. Roll the dough into long, thin ropes and cut into 1-inch pieces. Press each piece with a fork to create ridges. Boil the gnocchi in salted water until they float to the top, then remove and set aside.

Combining the Dish

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat and add minced garlic. Add the boiled gnocchi and lobster meat to the skillet. Toss gently to combine and cook until everything is heated through. Season with salt and pepper, and add a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

Cooking and Presentation

Once everything is well-combined and heated, transfer to a serving dish. Garnish with chopped parsley and an optional drizzle of truffle oil for an extra touch of luxury. Serve hot, allowing the flavors and aromas to entice your senses.

Wine Pairing and Accompaniments A crisp, white wine like Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio pairs beautifully with the rich flavors of the lobster gnocchi. Accompany the dish with a light salad or steamed vegetables to balance the meal.

Lobster Gnocchi is more than just a dish; it’s a culinary adventure that brings a taste of Italian luxury to your dining table. Whether for a special occasion or a lavish family dinner, this recipe is sure to impress. We’d love to hear about your experience with this recipe and any personal twists you added!