TAMPA (BLOOM) – Get ready to unleash the holiday spirit as The Dog Moms of Tampa Bay (DMTB) hosts their 2nd Annual Howliday Market in the heart of Midtown Tampa. This tail-wagging extravaganza is set to take place on Saturday, December 2nd, from 11-4 pm, and it’s the perfect opportunity for dog lovers and their furry friends to step into a winter wonderland of canine delight.

A Bark-tastic Day Awaits at Midtown Tampa

Midtown Tampa transforms into a doggy paradise with over 100 vendors specializing in all things canine. This is the place to be for dog parents looking to pamper their pooches and kickstart their holiday shopping. Expect an array of handmade dog apparel, accessories, home decor, photography, and delicious treats like pup ice cream!

Festivities for Fidos and Families

The holiday cheer doesn’t stop there. Enjoy the festive atmosphere with holiday music, lawn games, and shopping. And let’s not forget the highlight – a chance for your pup to snap a photo with Santa & Mrs. Claus! Imagine the adorable Instagram posts waiting to happen.

More than Just Fun and Games

DMTB isn’t just about fun and games; this 501(c)(3) nonprofit, founded in 2021, is dedicated to “Doing Good While Having Fun.” By attending the Howliday Market, you’re supporting a fantastic cause. Every penny from the event goes to local rescues and animal charities. To date, DMTB has raised over $20,000 for these noble causes.

An Event for the Community, by the Community

This event epitomizes the spirit of community. Not only does it offer a chance for dog lovers to bond and have fun, but it also supports local businesses and promotes the welfare of animals in need.

Mark Your Calendars!

So, mark your calendars for December 2nd, bring your furry friend, and head over to Midtown Tampa at 3659 Midtown Dr. Remember, it’s free to attend, and all dog parents are welcome. The Dog Moms of Tampa Bay’s Howliday Market promises a day filled with joy, community spirit, and lots of wagging tails!

See you there for a howlin’ good time!