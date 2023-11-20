TAMPA (BLOOM) – In the spirit of giving back this holiday season, Raising Cane’s, renowned for its chicken finger meals, has launched a unique initiative for a noble cause. The popular brand, named after its founder’s golden retriever, is holding its annual Plush Puppies Fundraiser. The campaign, running from November 20 through December 31, is dedicated to supporting the Humane Society of Pinellas County in its mission to foster connections between pets and people.

Heartwarming Holiday Offerings

Raising Cane’s is offering special edition plush puppies, available in their restaurants for $9.99 plus tax. This year, the plush toys, dubbed “Rockefeller Tree Cane” and “Countdown Cane,” draw inspiration from the festive spirit of New York City.

Rockefeller Tree Cane celebrates the longstanding tradition of the iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. The plush puppy is adorned with a Balsam fir-inspired cloak and hat, accented with a shimmering Raising Cane’s tree-topper.

Countdown Cane, on the other hand, reflects the vibrancy of the Times Square Ball Drop. Dressed in a metallic print and sporting a “Happy New Year” headband, this plush toy echoes the excitement of welcoming a new year.

A Commitment to Pet Welfare

In line with Raising Cane’s dedication to pet welfare, 100% of the local net proceeds from these plush puppies sold in Clearwater will benefit the Humane Society of Pinellas County. This organization is committed to keeping pets and people together by offering essential resources and programs.

Moreover, Raising Cane’s has extended this initiative online. Plush puppies purchased through their website will support Canine Companions, a national organization providing trained service dogs to people with disabilities at no charge. Canine Companions has been a beacon of hope since 1975, having provided over 7,300 service dogs to those in need.

About Raising Cane’s

As the nation’s fastest-growing chicken finger concept, Raising Cane’s is rapidly expanding, with nearly 700 restaurants across over 35 states and Guam. The brand’s dedication to quality is evident in its ONE LOVE® – delectable chicken finger meals complemented by the iconic “Cane’s Sauce.” Their commitment extends beyond culinary delights, touching lives through initiatives like the Plush Puppy Fundraiser.

Joining Hands for a Cause

Amy Utley, Public Relations Supervisor at Raising Cane’s, encourages the community to participate in this heartwarming campaign. By purchasing these adorable Plush Puppies, patrons can contribute to a cause that resonates deeply with the spirit of the holiday season.

For more information on the Plush Puppy Fundraiser or to make an online purchase, visit raisingcanes.com.