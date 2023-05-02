Tampa veterinarian, and the owner of Lap of Love, Dr. Dani McVety, joined Gayle Guyardo about the growing trend of veterinary hospice.

Veterinary hospice is dedicated to maintaining comfort and quality of life for senior and ailing pets and allows pet owners to be with their pet in the home environment during a natural death, or if the family elects euthanasia.

Originally modeled after human hospice, this specific type of care is focused on the comfort of your pet, not on finding a cure for their illness or disease.

