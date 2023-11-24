TAMPA (BLOOM) – As the festive season approaches, ensuring the safety and well-being of our pets during holiday celebrations is crucial. While the holidays bring joy and togetherness, they also present unique challenges and hazards for our furry family members. Based on expert advice from Dr. Nicole Savageau, here are essential tips to keep your pets safe and happy during this special time.
Harmful Thanksgiving Foods for Pets
Pets are curious by nature, and during Thanksgiving, many common foods can be hazardous to them. These include:
- Allium Vegetables: Garlic, onions, leeks, and chives can cause gastrointestinal upset and damage to red blood cells, leading to anemia.
- Grapes, Raisins, Currants: Even small amounts can lead to kidney failure.
- Excessive Salt or Sugar: These can cause increased thirst, urination, and in severe cases, salt poisoning.
- High-Fat Foods: Such as meat trimmings or gravy, can lead to pancreatitis.
- Bones: Can cause intestinal obstruction or puncture internal organs.
- Raw Bread Dough: Contains yeast that can expand in the stomach, leading to bloat.
- Nuts: Some types are toxic; all are high in fat and can cause choking or obstruction.
- Chocolate: Contains toxic substances to pets like theobromine and caffeine.
- Desserts with Artificial Sweeteners: Especially those containing xylitol, which is extremely toxic to pets.
Safe Thanksgiving Treats for Pets
For those wanting to share the Thanksgiving spirit with their pets, consider:
- Plain Unseasoned Meat: Such as turkey breast.
- Veggies: Carrots, peas, yams, green beans, and broccoli without sauce or seasoning.
- Fruits: Apples, bananas, and berries.
Recognizing and Managing Stress in Pets
Festive noise and activities can stress pets. Signs include:
- Vocalization: Whining or barking more than usual.
- Increased Heart Rate and Panting: Signs of stress if not related to exercise.
- Excessive Yawning: Can indicate anticipation or stress.
- Pacing and Shaking: Indicative of nervousness or panic.
- Accidents: Increased adrenaline can cause an urgent need to relieve themselves.
To manage stress, consider:
- Calming Products: Such as pheromone sprays, treats, and anxiety wraps.
- Environmental Modification: Create a comfortable safe space with toys, treats, and calming music.
- Medications: Consult a vet for short-acting medications for situational anxiety.
Decorations and Hazards
Beware of:
- Toxic Plants: Avoid poinsettias, holly, mistletoe, and lilies.
- Glass Ornaments: They can shatter and cause injury.
- Strings, Ribbons, Tinsel: Risk of intestinal obstructions, especially in cats.
- Lights: Can cause entanglement or electrical burns.
- Small Pieces: Pose a choking hazard.
- Candles and Open Flames: Keep out of reach.
- Snow Globes: Some contain antifreeze, which is highly toxic.
Pet-Proofing Your Home
- Discuss with Guests: Inform them of pet-safe food, treats, and toys.
- Brush Up on Pet Manners: To manage excitement during guest visits.
- Safety Plan for Aggressive Animals: Keep them separate if needed.
- Provide a Safe Space: A comfortable retreat for overwhelmed pets.
- Secure Guests’ Belongings: Keep medications and other hazards out of reach.
- Mobile Vet Check-Up: Assess pet health before guests arrive.
Emergency Preparedness
- Know Your Emergency Clinics: Have contact information and location handy.
- Pet Poison Helpline: Available at 855-764-7661 or online.
Creating a Pet Emergency Kit
Include:
- Hydrogen Peroxide 3%: For inducing vomiting under vet guidance.
- Headlamp: For examining injuries in low light.
- Pet Paperwork: Keep immunization records accessible.
- Tweezers, Antiseptic Wipes, Muzzle, Digital Thermometer, Nonstick Bandages, Benadryl, Blunt-Tipped Scissors, Sterile Eye Solution, Contact Info: For first-aid situations.
- Treats: For distraction during stressful situations.
General Thanksgiving Safety Tips
- Secure the Environment: Clear food, unplug decorations, and tidy up hazards before leaving pets unsupervised.
Ensuring a Pet-Friendly Holiday
- Decorate Wisely: Use non-toxic, pet-friendly decorations.
- Provide a Quiet Retreat: For pets during noisy festivities.
- Offer Pet-Safe Treats: Avoid sharing holiday foods.
- Maintain Routines: Regular feeding and exercise schedules.
By following these guidelines, pet owners can ensure a safe, enjoyable holiday season for their beloved animals, keeping the festive spirit alive for all family members, furry ones included.