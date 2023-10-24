TAMPA (BLOOM) – Halloween is just around the corner, and as the spooky season approaches, many pet owners are gearing up to include their furry friends in the festivities. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a staggering $700 million on Halloween costumes for their pets this year. While celebrating Halloween with your pet can be a fun experience, it’s crucial to prioritize their safety. Camp Bow Wow, the nation’s largest doggy day care and boarding franchise, has shared expert advice to ensure your pets have a safe and enjoyable Halloween.

Tips for Keeping Pets Safe on Halloween:

1. Avoid Taking Pets Trick-or-Treating:

Halloween is filled with costumed visitors, but it’s not always a treat for your pets. Dogs, in particular, can get spooked by the sight of ghosts and goblins, leading to unexpected reactions, even from the friendliest pups. The Safe Solution: Instead of taking your pet trick-or-treating, create a safe, secluded space for them. This ensures they can’t escape when the door opens to trick-or-treaters, keeping them and others safe.

2. Ensure Safe Pet Costumes:

Pets in costumes can be adorable, but their safety should always come first. It’s essential to ensure that the costume doesn’t hinder their movement, hearing, sight, or breathing. The Right Fit: Avoid costumes with small, dangling, or easily chewed-off pieces that could pose choking hazards. Try on costumes before Halloween, and if your pet seems distressed or exhibits abnormal behavior, it’s best not to force them to wear it.

3. Keep Candy Out of Reach:

Chocolate, especially dark and baking chocolate, is a Halloween staple, but it can be incredibly dangerous for dogs and cats if ingested. Puppy-Friendly Treats: Instead of sharing human treats, treat your pooch to their favorite doggy snack. If you suspect your pet has consumed something toxic, contact your veterinarian or local poison control center immediately.

4. Be Cautious with Decorations:

Halloween decorations can add to the spooky ambiance, but some items may be tempting for pets to nibble on. The Watchful Eye: Keep an eye out for edible decorative items like pumpkins and candy corn when participating in Halloween festivities with your pet. While these are relatively nontoxic, they can lead to stomach upset in pets.

Halloween is a fantastic holiday to celebrate with your pets, but it’s essential to do so safely. By following these tips from Camp Bow Wow and being mindful of your pet’s comfort and well-being, you can ensure that both you and your furry friend have a fun and spook-free Halloween. Remember, your pet’s safety should always be a top priority.

Additional Information: If you’re looking for a safe and entertaining option for your dog while you’re out trick-or-treating, consider Camp Bow Wow, where dogs can enjoy a secure and enjoyable stay. For more information and resources on pet care during Halloween and beyond, visit www.CampBowWow.com. Your pet’s happiness and well-being are worth celebrating every day of the year!