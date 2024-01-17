CLEARWATER (BLOOM) – Camp Bow Wow, the premier doggy day care and boarding franchise, is set to celebrate the grand opening of its Clearwater-Carillon location on Sunday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nestled at 13214 38th St. N., Clearwater, FL 33762, the facility, locally owned and operated by Clearwater resident Brandi Edberg, has been providing all-inclusive care for pups since its November opening.

The grand opening event promises a tail-wagging good time for the whole community. Attendees can look forward to a variety of engaging activities, including camp tours every half hour, a dog trainer from Revive K9 Training, and the opportunity to indulge their furry friends with Barkuterie boards from Pupnic Baskets and gourmet treats from Lynn’s Treats and Pooch Natural Living.

For those considering expanding their furry family, the event will feature dogs available for adoption from Pinellas County Animal Services and Fluff Animal Rescue. Dogs adopted during the celebration will receive three free days of Camp Bow Wow services, ensuring a smooth transition into their new homes.

Camp Bow Wow Clearwater-Carillon prides itself on delivering the highest levels of safety, fun, and enrichment for their four-legged campers. Edberg expresses her commitment to the canine-loving communities in Clearwater and Carillon, stating, “For the official grand opening, I wanted a celebration that demonstrates our commitment to the larger canine-loving communities in Clearwater and Carillon. In addition to featuring dogs for adoption, we’ll offer an inside look at our premium facility that offers cozy cabins, indoor and outdoor play yards, and so much more.”

Attendees will also have the chance to score free tennis balls, with the first 50 guests receiving this pawfect gift. Door prizes add an extra element of excitement to the event, making it a must-attend for dog lovers in the area.

Camp Bow Wow Clearwater-Carillon invites the community to join in the celebration, fostering a sense of camaraderie among dog enthusiasts. The grand opening promises not only a glimpse into the premium facility but also a day filled with joy, activities, and opportunities to connect with fellow dog lovers. Mark your calendars for a paw-sitively delightful time on Sunday, Jan. 21!