May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which is sparking more conversations about mental health, including celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who recently opened up about the “Three Bouts of Depression” he has had in his life.

Mental Health Educator, Natasha A. Pierre, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to hit home how important communication is when living with a mental illness, including how living with a mental illness can present unique challenges when it comes to maintaining relationships. However, with understanding, support, and effective communication, it’s possible to have healthy relationships.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, Call 988, the 24 hour Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.