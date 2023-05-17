The Tampa Bay community is coming together to shine a light on the importance of having conversations about mental health.

The President and CEO of Tampa Bay Thrives, Carrie Zeisse, and Miss Tampa 2022, Tori Leto, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the campaign and how conversations such as these are extremely important to break the stigma around mental health.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, Call 988, the 24 hour Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

