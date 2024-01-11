TAMPA (BLOOM) – Tampa Bay has just become home to Florida’s first-ever Game Show Room, as “That Game Show Place” opened its doors on January 5 in Palm Harbor. This exciting new venture promises to deliver an authentic game show experience, combining cutting-edge technology, professional production quality, and a dose of nostalgia.

Located at 38547 US Highway 19, Palm Harbor, FL, “That Game Show Place” spans an impressive 3,000 square feet, making it the ideal venue for various events, from family gatherings to staff team-building activities and networking events. The facility can accommodate groups of eight or more, with the capacity to host up to 66 participants.

What sets “That Game Show Place” apart is its commitment to providing a genuine game show atmosphere. The state-of-the-art studio is available for rent by the hour or multiple hours, offering participants the chance to engage in a variety of game show formats. The venue is equipped with professional lighting, immersive sound systems, and real buzzers, ensuring an interactive and exhilarating experience.

Jonathon Page, Co-Founder of “That Game Show Place”, expressed his excitement about bringing this groundbreaking concept to Florida and the nation. “Game show rooms are a new phenomenon in America, and we are proud to be among the first ten companies to offer this unique entertainment experience,” he said.

Participants can expect to relive the excitement of their favorite game shows and even have the chance to win real money and prizes. Whether you’re a fan of classic game shows or looking for a thrilling adventure, “That Game Show Place” aims to be the ultimate destination for those seeking an unforgettable experience.

To learn more about That Game Show Place and stay updated on the latest news and opening details, visit their official website at www.ThatGameShowPlace.com. Tampa Bay residents and visitors alike can now immerse themselves in the excitement of a real-life game show right here in Florida’s beautiful Palm Harbor.