Tampa, Florida is bustling with exciting events this weekend!
Friday, December 1
Catch for Christmas Bowling Night with Mike Evans
- Time: 6pm-10pm
- Join Mike Evans Family Foundation at AMF University Lanes for the 5th Annual Catch for Christmas Bowling Night. Enjoy Creamsicle-themed drinks, food, auctions, and more, all for a festive cause.
Great Christmas Cookie Bakeoff Musical
- Time: 8pm-10pm
- Location: Stageworks Theatre
- This delightful musical showcases eight talented young cookie chefs vying for the top prize at the Cookie Coliseum.
Saturday, December 2
Tampa Bay Lightning Locker Room Sale
- Time: 9am–2pm
- Location: Pepsi Porch, Amalie Arena
- Grab authentic gear from the Tampa Bay Lightning locker room at this massive sale.
Free Boat Show at Hula Bay Club
- Time: 11am-4pm
- Hosted by Savannah Boats in South Tampa, offering free test rides, appetizers, and drinks at the picturesque waterfront bar and marina.
Lunch with Santa at Oronzo
- Time: 11am–2pm (Also on Sunday)
- Enjoy an Italian lunch and a photo opportunity with Santa Claus at Oronzo.
Tampa Santa Fest & Tree Lighting
- Time: 1pm-8:30pm
- Enjoy a downtown parade, continuous entertainment, photos with Santa, and the official tree lighting at 6pm.
Tampa Heights Holiday Tree Lighting
- Time: 5pm-9pm
- Location: Armature Works
- Featuring live performances, a holiday market, and surprises from the North Pole.
The Pumpkin King’s Masquerade
- Time: 9pm
- Location: Brass Mug
- Experience a Halloween Town Masquerade with performances, comedy, music, vendors, and a dark dance rave.
Holiday Village
- Time: Starting at 11:00 am
- Location: Carrollwood Village Park
- Experience the festive spirit at the Holiday Village, perfect for a day of family fun and holiday cheer.
Tampa City Ballet’s The Nutcracker
- Time: 6:00 pm
- Location: USF Theatre 1
- Enjoy a magical evening with the classic performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ by the Tampa City Ballet.
Princess Chelsea (Concert)
- Time: 12:00 am
- Location: Crowbar
- Dive into the night with the enchanting music of Princess Chelsea in concert, a treat for music enthusiasts.
Sunday, December 3
Tampa Holiday Gift Market at Water Works Park
- Time: 11am–5pm
- A showcase of local artisans and vendors, with Santa visits, entertainment, and food.
97X Next Big Thing at The Sound
- The Black Keys, Lovejoy, MisterWives, and Little Image headline this music fest at Coachman Park, marking its return after 21 years.
Holiday Classics at Tampa Theatre: Christmas Vacation
- Time: 3pm
- The historic Tampa Theatre continues its holiday series with the classic Chevy Chase movie, Christmas Vacation.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers
- Time: 4:05 pm
- Location: Raymond James Stadium
- Catch the excitement of an NFL game as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers.
Tampa Holiday Market
- Time: Starting at 11:00 am
- Location: Water Works Park
- Explore the Tampa Holiday Market for unique gifts, crafts, and enjoy the festive ambiance.
Tampa is the place to be this weekend! Whether you're bowling with sports stars, tasting delicious cookies at a musical, scoring some Lightning gear, sailing at a boat show, having lunch with Santa, lighting up trees, or dancing the night away at a masquerade, there's something for everyone.