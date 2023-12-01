TAMPA (BLOOM) – Tampa, Florida is bustling with exciting events this weekend!

Friday, December 1

Catch for Christmas Bowling Night with Mike Evans

Time: 6pm-10pm

Join Mike Evans Family Foundation at AMF University Lanes for the 5th Annual Catch for Christmas Bowling Night. Enjoy Creamsicle-themed drinks, food, auctions, and more, all for a festive cause.

Great Christmas Cookie Bakeoff Musical

Time: 8pm-10pm

Location: Stageworks Theatre

This delightful musical showcases eight talented young cookie chefs vying for the top prize at the Cookie Coliseum.

Saturday, December 2

Tampa Bay Lightning Locker Room Sale

Time: 9am–2pm

Location: Pepsi Porch, Amalie Arena

Grab authentic gear from the Tampa Bay Lightning locker room at this massive sale.

Free Boat Show at Hula Bay Club

Time: 11am-4pm

Hosted by Savannah Boats in South Tampa, offering free test rides, appetizers, and drinks at the picturesque waterfront bar and marina.

Lunch with Santa at Oronzo

Time: 11am–2pm (Also on Sunday)

Enjoy an Italian lunch and a photo opportunity with Santa Claus at Oronzo.

Tampa Santa Fest & Tree Lighting

Time: 1pm-8:30pm

Enjoy a downtown parade, continuous entertainment, photos with Santa, and the official tree lighting at 6pm.

Tampa Heights Holiday Tree Lighting

Time: 5pm-9pm

Location: Armature Works

Featuring live performances, a holiday market, and surprises from the North Pole.

The Pumpkin King’s Masquerade

Time: 9pm

Location: Brass Mug

Experience a Halloween Town Masquerade with performances, comedy, music, vendors, and a dark dance rave.

Holiday Village

Time: Starting at 11:00 am

Location: Carrollwood Village Park

Experience the festive spirit at the Holiday Village, perfect for a day of family fun and holiday cheer.

Tampa City Ballet’s The Nutcracker

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: USF Theatre 1

Enjoy a magical evening with the classic performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ by the Tampa City Ballet.

Princess Chelsea (Concert)

Time: 12:00 am

Location: Crowbar

Dive into the night with the enchanting music of Princess Chelsea in concert, a treat for music enthusiasts.

Sunday, December 3

Tampa Holiday Gift Market at Water Works Park

Time: 11am–5pm

A showcase of local artisans and vendors, with Santa visits, entertainment, and food.

97X Next Big Thing at The Sound

The Black Keys, Lovejoy, MisterWives, and Little Image headline this music fest at Coachman Park, marking its return after 21 years.

Holiday Classics at Tampa Theatre: Christmas Vacation

Time: 3pm

The historic Tampa Theatre continues its holiday series with the classic Chevy Chase movie, Christmas Vacation.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

Time: 4:05 pm

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Catch the excitement of an NFL game as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers.

Tampa Holiday Market

Time: Starting at 11:00 am

Location: Water Works Park

Explore the Tampa Holiday Market for unique gifts, crafts, and enjoy the festive ambiance.

Tampa is the place to be this weekend! Whether you’re bowling with sports stars, tasting delicious cookies at a musical, scoring some Lightning gear, sailing at a boat show, having lunch with Santa, lighting up trees, or dancing the night away at a masquerade, there’s something for everyone. And let’s not forget the joy of shopping at the holiday market, rocking out at a music fest, or laughing along with a holiday movie classic. So, grab your friends, family, or just your festive spirit, and dive into the vibrant array of activities Tampa has to offer. Make this weekend unforgettable!