TAMPA (BLOOM) – St. Petersburg is bustling with a plethora of unique events this weekend. Whether you’re seeking laughter, music, physical activity, or a touch of culture, the city’s diverse schedule is packed with opportunities to create lasting memories. Let’s dive into the lineup of St. Petersburg’s can’t-miss weekend events, complete with all the details you need to plan your perfect weekend adventure.

Comedy Charms at Coastal Creative: Giulio Gallarotti Join the crowd at Coastal Creative on Friday, November 10, from 7:30pm to 9pm for a night of comedy with Giulio Gallarotti. The charm and wit of this New York City star are sure to bring the house down in his third appearance, fresh off a special with Pete Davidson.

The St. Pete Run Fest Marathon The St. Pete Run Fest is taking over downtown St. Pete all weekend long. Lace-up your running shoes for the city’s most scenic annual races and enjoy the accompanying market and celebrations every day of this fitness festival.

Unscripted Brilliance: American Stage Presents ‘White Rabbit Red Rabbit’ Dive into a theatrical gamble with ‘White Rabbit Red Rabbit’, an unscripted and unrehearsed performance happening all weekend at various venues. Each night, a new actor faces the challenge of bringing a script to life for the first time on stage.

Body Electric’s Yoga Weekend at St. Pete Run Fest Body Electric Yoga is offering daily classes throughout the weekend at St. Pete Run Fest. Join them for Acro Yoga on Friday and Family Yoga on Saturday, blending wellness with the excitement of the fest.

Rise Up St. Pete: Concert Series at the Pier Rise Up St. Pete presents two nights of exceptional music at the St. Pete Pier, with Quinn XCII taking the stage on Friday night and Iration following up with a performance on Saturday night.

Savasana and Suds: Beer Yoga at 3 Daughters Brewing Yoga meets craft beer at 3 Daughters Brewing on Saturday, November 11, from 10am to 11am. After the donation-based yoga class, participants are invited to enjoy a beer and great company.

USF Football Showdown: USF vs Temple at Raymond James Catch the USF Bulls as they compete against the Temple Owls at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, November 11, at 12pm. It’s a pivotal game for the team as they continue their push toward the postseason.

The Annual Red Wine Affair at Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe hosts its Annual Red Wine Affair on Saturday, November 11, from 2pm to 6pm. Don your best red outfit and join fellow wine enthusiasts for an afternoon of tastings and celebration.

Honor and Celebration: Veterans Day Block Party Commemorate Veterans Day at the Block Party hosted by Bayboro Brewing and Saturday Shoppes on Saturday, November 11, from 12pm to 8pm. The event promises a day of appreciation with local vendors, live music, food, and beers on the house for veterans.

Journey to the Roots: Sacred Sessions Engage in a spiritual and communal experience at Sacred Sessions on Saturday, November 11, from 3:33pm to 12:12am. This all-day event features yoga, workshops, and music, fostering a space for personal and collective growth.

New Horizons: District Park Plaza Ribbon Cutting Witness the inauguration of District Park Plaza in the Warehouse Arts District on Saturday, November 11, at 4:30pm. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include a special address by Mayor Ken Welch.

St. Petersburg’s Weekend Wrap-Up

As we say goodbye to a weekend filled with comedy, concerts, races, and cultural gatherings, St. Petersburg has once again proven to be a city of endless vibrancy and charm. Each event has contributed to the fabric of our city’s rich tapestry, offering experiences that resonate long after they’ve concluded. Keep these memories close as we look forward to what next weekend holds in the spirited city of St. Petersburg.