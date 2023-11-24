TAMPA (BLOOM) – This weekend marks the beginning of a unique holiday experience in Tampa as The Florida Aquarium launches its 2023 Snow Days event. This annual celebration transforms the aquarium into a festive winter wonderland, offering a flurry of activities that blend the joy of the holiday season with the wonders of aquatic life.

A Snowy Escape in Sunny Florida

The Snow Days event, starting this Saturday and continuing every weekend in December, culminates in a full week of festivities from December 26-31. Guests of all ages can immerse themselves in snow-themed activities, including the “Sno Fly Zone,” featuring a snowball toss and snowball slingshot, and creative snow painting, where snow serves as a unique canvas. The event also features a snow maze and dancing on the rooftop terrace, providing a diverse range of activities for family enjoyment.

Santa’s Special Appearances

A highlight of the event is the opportunity to take photos with Santa Claus. These sessions are free for members and included with general admission. Santa’s schedule is packed with multiple visits, including a sensory-friendly photo session and the Santa Paws Pet Photos event for furry family members, adding a unique twist to the holiday tradition.

Santa’s Schedule | 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

November 24, 25 & 26

December: 2 & 3, 9 & 10, 16 & 17

Sensory-Friendly Photos with Santa

Saturday, December 2 | 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.

Santa Paws Pet Photos with Santa

Furry friends are covered too, as Santa Paws offers a pet-friendly photo opportunity with Santa. Taking place in front of the Aquarium, near the iconic stingray statue, this event is free and open to the public.

Saturday, November 25 | 6:00 to 8 p.m.

Tickets and More Information

Snow Days is included with membership and general admission, with advanced ticket purchase required. For details on the full schedule of activities and ticket purchases, visitors are encouraged to check The Florida Aquarium’s website.

The Mission of The Florida Aquarium

The Florida Aquarium, a not-for-profit organization, is committed to conservation and environmental stewardship. It offers a glimpse into diverse aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems and is actively involved in wildlife conservation, particularly for Florida’s sea turtles and coral populations. The Aquarium is more than a destination; it’s a hub for conservation research and rescue efforts.