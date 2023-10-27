TAMPA (BLOOM) – Foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer fans, listen up! The much-anticipated 11th Annual SAVOR St. Pete festival is just around the corner. With its new location at the stunning Vinoy Waterfront Park, this culinary extravaganza promises to be a feast for the senses against the beautiful backdrop of Tampa Bay.

Event Details

Set to happen on Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5, the festival spans over 40,000 square feet under four elegant tents. The bayside location not only elevates the gastronomic adventure but also adds a picturesque quality to the experience.

The Grand Tasting Village

The heart of the festival, the Grand Tasting Village, offers an impressive collection of culinary personalities, restaurants, wineries, and craft breweries. This is where you can sip, taste, and relish the diverse offerings that reflect the rich culinary landscape of St. Pete and beyond.

Interactive Demonstrations at the SAVOR Cooking Stage

Sponsored by San Pellegrino, the SAVOR Cooking Stage will feature cooking demos from both local and national chefs. Attendees will also enjoy bites, sips, and giveaways from presenting sponsor Publix and more than 50 national brand partners.

Ticket Information

Tickets to SAVOR St. Pete are all-inclusive, granting you unlimited access to food, wine, and beer samplings, live DJ entertainment, a limited-edition wine glass with a lanyard, and a custom SAVOR St. Pete tote bag.

For those seeking a more elevated experience, VIP tickets are available, offering unparalleled access to the VIP tent, complete with plush furniture and unlimited tastings of premier and boutique spirits. General Admission tickets are priced at $105, while VIP tickets go for $145. VIP ticket holders will also enjoy early entry to the festival at noon.

A Word From the Founder

“This year’s festival is more than just an event; it’s a culinary adventure that promises to excite, enlighten, educate, and connect our guests,” shared Tammy Gail, the visionary founder and producer of SAVOR St. Pete. “Our new location at Vinoy Waterfront Park elevates the experience, offering a stunning backdrop that perfectly complements the flavors that await.”

Whether you’re a local foodie or visiting from afar, SAVOR St. Pete offers a compelling reason to explore the culinary richness of St. Petersburg and the surrounding Tampa area. As Tammy Gail says, this isn’t just an event; it’s a culinary destination.

For tickets or more information, visit the Official SAVOR St. Pete Website.

