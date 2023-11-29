TAMPA (BLOOM) – In the heart of Clearwater lies a festive gem that embodies the spirit of Christmas year-round. Robert’s Christmas Wonderland, renowned for its enchanting holiday displays and extensive collection, has become a beloved destination for Tampa Bay families over the last four decades.

Extended Holiday Hours for More Festive Fun As we approach the holiday season, Robert’s Christmas Wonderland is extending its hours, inviting everyone to bask in its yuletide charm. The extended hours are as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 10:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Friday-Saturday: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

A Journey through a Magical Tree Forest The store’s centerpiece is the magical tree forest, featuring an array of beautifully decorated trees, each twinkling with lights and ornaments. It’s more than just a shopping experience; it’s a journey through a winter wonderland.

A Treasure Trove of Christmas Delights Beyond the tree forest, the store offers over 10,000 lights and an array of collectibles, including Harry Potter-themed displays, charming villages, and thousands of ornaments. Whether you’re looking for jewelry, outdoor lighting, nativity sets, stockings, tree skirts, wreaths, or unique tree toppers, Robert’s Christmas Wonderland has it all.

A Rich History of Christmas Cheer Founded in 1872 as Robert’s Christmas World, the store originally operated seasonally in Pinellas Park. It merged in 1990 with the year-round Christmas Wonderland store, creating the beloved Robert’s Christmas Wonderland we know today, dedicated exclusively to Christmas.

A Must-Visit Destination in Tampa Bay For those in Tampa Bay seeking a unique Christmas experience, Robert’s Christmas Wonderland is a must-visit. Its rich history, expansive selection, and magical atmosphere make it a cornerstone of the holiday season in Florida.