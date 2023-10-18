TAMPA (BLOOM) – Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is set to unveil its unique dining experience in Tampa at WestShore Plaza, located at 214 Westshore Plaza #C-39, this upcoming Sunday, Oct. 22. A special grand opening event will also take place on Oct. 25, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and special discounts on sushi plates, starting at just $3.55.

The restaurant is shaking up the local sushi scene with its innovative two-tiered conveyor belt system. This system circulates throughout the dining area, offering patrons a selection of more than 140 Japanese-inspired dishes right at their table.

In addition to a wide range of sushi options, the menu also extends to include various types of soups like ramen, udon, and miso. Side dishes range from dumplings and fried rice to tempura. For those with a sweet tooth, the restaurant offers an expansive dessert menu that includes treats like mochi ice cream, sesame balls, and cheesecake.

This new Tampa outpost spans 2,734 square feet and marks Kura’s inaugural location in the city and its fourth in the state of Florida. The chain already operates over 50 locations nationwide.

During its initial days from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, the restaurant will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Regular business hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.