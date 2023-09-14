Tampa (BLOOM) – The sun dips below the horizon, casting its golden hues over the cityscape, as laughter and clinking glasses fill the air. Rooftop bars have become the epitome of elevated enjoyment, offering more than just drinks – they provide an experience that marries breathtaking views, delectable cuisine, and lively ambiance. In the vibrant cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg, this trend has taken hold, giving rise to an array of rooftop hotspots that promise to elevate your nightlife like never before. Join us as we take you on a tour of these sky-high destinations that truly raise the bar.

Emergence of Tampa and St. Petersburg as Nightlife Destinations

Tampa and St. Petersburg, neighboring cities with distinct personalities, have evolved into magnets for those seeking unforgettable evenings. Their skylines have transformed into captivating tapestries of lights, each rooftop bar contributing a unique brushstroke. Whether you’re looking for an elegant cocktail oasis or a pulsating entertainment hub, these cities promise to elevate your nightlife experience.

Tampa’s Sky-High Gems

SIX at JW Marriott in Downtown Tampa Perched on the sixth floor of the JW Marriott, SIX boasts views that stretch across downtown Tampa and Water Street. Whether you’re seeking a lunchtime retreat, a romantic dinner, or crafted cocktails with friends, SIX offers a space where the city skyline becomes your backdrop. The best part? You don’t need to be a hotel guest to savor this elevated experience.

Beacon at JW Marriott Tampa Water Street (Coming soon) This new cocktail lounge and late night hangout is set to open in September 2023.

Azure at The Tampa EDITION Downtown Tampa Adjacent to the JW Marriott, the Tampa EDITION houses Azure, a rooftop poolside bar and restaurant. The lush canopy of foliage creates an enchanting setting as you sip on imaginative cocktails and take in panoramic views of downtown Tampa. This oasis in the sky offers a perfect blend of relaxation and luxury.

Sal Y Mar Rooftop Bar in Tampa’s Midtown Midtown Tampa’s heartbeat pulses with life, combining retail, dining, and entertainment. Nestled within this dynamic hub is Sal Y Mar, a rooftop bar that captures the essence of the Riviera Maya town of Tulum. With Latin cuisine, chic coastal decor, and a 360-degree view of both downtown Tampa and St. Pete, this rooftop lounge is a testament to Tampa’s evolving scene.

M.Bird Rooftop Bar at Armature Works Ascend to the rooftop of Armature Works and enter the world of M.Bird, where the Tampa skyline becomes a stunning backdrop. As you indulge in craft cocktails and delectable small bites, the vibrant energy of the city merges seamlessly with the vibrant atmosphere of the rooftop bar. Live DJ sets on Friday nights amplify the ambiance, making M.Bird an essential stop.

Bulla Gastrobar Rooftop Luna Lounge In the heart of SoHo, Bulla Gastrobar presents Luna Lounge, a rooftop paradise. With a sprawling tapas menu and an inviting happy hour, Luna Lounge offers an irresistible combination. As you share pitchers of sangria, soak up the view of downtown Tampa from the fifth-floor rooftop lounge.

Topgolf Tampa Bay Rooftop Terrace Bar For a night that combines entertainment and rooftop elegance, Topgolf Tampa Bay’s Rooftop Terrace Bar delivers. Above the temperature-controlled bays, a beautifully lit rooftop bar beckons, offering delicious eats, live music, and panoramic views. Whether you’re a golf enthusiast or just seeking a vibrant night out, this terrace is the perfect destination.

Rox Rooftop Bar in Tampa Atop the Current Hotel, Rox Rooftop Bar stands tall as the city’s tallest rooftop bar, offering unobstructed 360-degree views of Tampa Bay. Indulge in signature cocktails and appreciate the city’s skyline from the indoor lounge or the open terrace. Rox provides a unique vantage point for enjoying Tampa’s splendor.

Casa Santa Stefano In historic Ybor City, Casa Santa Stefano brings rooftop vibes to life. From the family behind Columbia Restaurant, this establishment offers Santo’s Drinkeria Rooftop Bar. As the sun sets over Ybor City, immerse yourself in Sicilian-style snacks and cocktails, all while enjoying the rooftop’s captivating charm.

Skybox Rooftop Bar in Wesley Chapel New to the scene, Skybox Rooftop Bar crowns the Residence Inn in Wesley Chapel. As the sun sets, revel in the beauty of the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Complex and Pasco County. This rooftop gem offers a serene spot to unwind while the sky transforms into a canvas of colors.

The Best Rooftop Bars in St. Pete/Clearwater

Cane & Barrel Discover Cane & Barrel atop the AC Hotel St. Pete, where Cuban-inspired cocktails and bites take center stage. With a luxurious design by the creators of Sal Y Mar, this rooftop haven delivers an upscale experience. Don’t miss out on the Table Side Punch Bowl – a symbol of shared enjoyment.

Pier Teaki at The St. Pete Pier The St. Pete Pier holds a treat for both date night and relaxation seekers. Enjoy dinner at Teak, a vibrant restaurant, and later ascend to Pier Teaki, the rooftop tiki bar. With a tropical nightcap in hand, gaze upon the scenic views of water and downtown St. Pete.

DeSanto Rooftop Bar in St. Pete Set atop the Red Mesa Cantina, DeSanto Rooftop Bar invites you to savor craft cocktails, beer, and wine against a backdrop of St. Pete’s beauty. This rooftop escape embodies the essence of the city, offering a perfect blend of flavors and scenery.

The Canopy Rooftop at The Birchwood in St. Pete The Canopy at The Birchwood is a true day-to-night destination. From daytime vistas of Baystreet and Tampa Bay to the vibrant transformation of the evening, this rooftop bar is a feast for the senses. With cabanas, fire pits, and a menu that ranges from sandwiches to signature cocktails, The Canopy offers an inviting space for all.

Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar in Dunedin High above the Fenway Hotel, the Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar merges history with modernity. With live jazz tunes and carefully curated cocktails, this rooftop retreat provides an enchanting setting for date night or a relaxed evening with friends.

Jimmy’s On the Edge in Clearwater Beach On the 10th floor of the Edge Hotel, Jimmy’s On the Edge stands as the largest rooftop bar in Clearwater Beach. Embrace panoramic Gulf of Mexico views and explore a menu featuring appetizers, lunch, and dinner options. Whether you’re basking in the sun or witnessing a captivating sunset, this rooftop offers an unforgettable experience.

Tropico Rooftop Cantina in Clearwater Beach Nestled atop the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach, Tropico Rooftop Cantina unveils vistas of the Gulf of Mexico. Savor Ocean Margaritas and indulge in delectable offerings. As the sun paints the sky with hues of orange and pink, this rooftop haven transforms into a tranquil retreat.

Hurricane Watch Rooftop Deck in Pass-a-Grille For unobstructed views of Pass-a-Grille and St. Pete Beach, Hurricane Watch Rooftop Deck is the place to be. Savor casual beach food, seafood, and lively entertainment against the backdrop of daily sunsets. The relaxed atmosphere captures the essence of beachside charm.

Gulf Primeval at The Berkeley Beach Club Rooftop Bar in Pass-a-Grille Gulf Primeval atop The Berkeley Beach Club encapsulates the allure of Pass-a-Grille. Bask in the Gulf of Mexico’s views and savor carefully crafted cocktails. As the stars twinkle above, indulge in seafood-centric delights in a romantic, rooftop

Tips for Enjoying Rooftop Delights

Before embarking on your own rooftop adventure, a few pointers can enhance your experience. Time it right to catch the most mesmerizing views and atmospheric changes. Dress codes, reservations, and special events can impact your evening, so it’s wise to be informed. Safety is paramount – knowing the venues’ protocols and transportation options ensures a worry-free night of rooftop hopping.

In the midst of Tampa and St. Petersburg’s electric energy, rooftop bars stand as beacons, illuminating the skyline with their allure. As night falls and stars twinkle overhead, these destinations promise unforgettable memories. We encourage you to embark on your own rooftop bar adventure, where each sip, each bite, and each view come together to create a symphony of sensations that elevate the magic of nightlife to unprecedented heights.