TAMPA (BLOOM) – Tampa’s entertainment scene just got a major upgrade as Zero Latency officially opened its doors at WestShore Plaza. With cutting-edge technology and mind-bending adventures, Zero Latency brings a new level of excitement to the city.

Najib Abou Ismail from Zero Latency Tampa expressed his excitement, saying, “We’re thrilled to be opening our new Zero Latency venue in the great city of Tampa. It really is the best way to experience VR, whether you’re an experienced gamer or a first-timer. There’s nothing else quite like Zero Latency in Tampa.”

The gigantic arena features Zero Latency’s next-generation technology, allowing groups of up to eight people to fully immerse themselves in a variety of heart-racing worlds. What sets Zero Latency apart is the freedom of movement and agency without the need for backpacks or extra wires, providing an unparalleled VR experience.

With over 80 locations in 27+ countries, Zero Latency continues to innovate with its large-scale spaces, offering a diverse range of adventures, including Outbreak, Far Cry VR, Sol Raiders, Singularity, Undead Arena, and Engineerium.

Zero Latency recently celebrated three million plays worldwide, showcasing its commitment to delivering immersive experiences not available anywhere else. The latest addition, Outbreak, promises an epic zombie shooter adventure with ultra-realistic zombies and thrilling gameplay for up to eight players.

The game-changing HTC VIVE Focus 3 allows groups of up to eight to share the same adventure simultaneously, enhancing the social aspect of the experience. With no backpack computers or other distractions, Zero Latency Tampa offers players the deepest, most effortless immersive experience available today.

Zero Latency Tampa is not only about virtual reality; the new multi-attraction venue also houses a state-of-the-art golf simulator for those looking to immerse themselves in the game without hitting the course.

For those eager to embark on these thrilling adventures, tickets can be booked at Zero Latency Booking. To learn more about Zero Latency, visit their official website.