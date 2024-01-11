TAMPA (BLOOM) – The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection, located in the heart of St. Petersburg, Florida, has recently announced an exciting collaboration with the iconic Dalí Museum. Recognized as the most visited single-artist museum in America, the Dalí Museum will now be the official artistic partner for The Vinoy’s highly anticipated exhibition, “Dalí & The Impressionists.”

The partnership, unveiled after The Vinoy’s comprehensive renovation, is a testament to the resort’s commitment to blending art and hospitality seamlessly. The resort’s recent makeover includes enhancements to the legendary Veranda, the grand lobby, guest rooms, historic ballrooms, meeting spaces, diverse dining venues, and the introduction of a new spa and wellness area.

“Dalí & The Impressionists,” running from now until April 28, 2024, will feature an impressive collection of 22 French Impressionist paintings by 18 artists, some of which are being showcased in Florida for the first time. This unique collaboration promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts and visitors alike.

To complement the exhibition, The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club introduces two exclusive room packages:

Dalí and The Impressionists Package: Two Gallery admission tickets to The Dalí Museum

Impressionist-inspired welcome treat by The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club’s French patisserie, Lottie

Late checkout Dalí & The Impressionists Art Aficionado Experience: All elements of the first package

Docent-led tour of The Dalí Museum and the new exhibit

Commemorative gift from the museum

$150 dining credit at The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club (two-week advance booking required)

Guests opting for these packages will have the opportunity to stay in The Vinoy’s newly renovated guestrooms, influenced by Florida’s coastal topography. Custom art by painter Alicia LaChance adorns the walls, while the floors transition from wood to custom, blue-patterned carpeting, reflecting the look of sand meeting the sea.

The artistic collaboration extends to The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club’s acclaimed dining venues, where special menu items inspired by the exhibition will be available. Lottie will serve an exquisite collection of Impressionist-themed pastries, and Veranda will feature a “Dalí and The Impressionists” cocktail series, including creations like “The Monet” and “The Dalí.”

This partnership not only enhances the cultural scene of St. Petersburg but also reflects The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club’s commitment to supporting the local arts community. As a newly minted Autograph Collection property, The Vinoy continues to weave a rich tapestry of history, luxury, and artistic expression.

For more information and to book these exhibit-inspired room packages, visit The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club’s Experiences Page.