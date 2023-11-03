TAMPA (BLOOM) – Ho-ho-hold onto your Santa hats, Tampa Bay! The elves have been working overtime, and the results are nothing short of spectacular. The Junior League of Tampa is decking the halls of the Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment and Expo Hall for the 20th Annual Holiday Gift Market.

Early Birds Get the Goodies 🐦

Set those alarms! The event is November 9-12. Each day kicks off with early morning shopping. It’s like having the North Pole to yourself, minus the chilly weather. Grab a Bargain Bracelet for discounts that’ll have you doing the jingle bell rock. Just remember: these bracelets are like the season’s hottest toys—they sell out fast!

Tap Your Apps for Tinsel and Tickets 🎟️

Navigate to holidaygiftmarket.org on your sleigh… err, smartphone, for info on event times and tickets. For those who love the thrill of clicking ‘buy,’ head on over to mytbtickets.com for General Admission at $10.00 or Bargain Bracelets for $18.00. But here’s a little elf wisdom—prices go up after November 10.

Santa’s Workshop Has Nothing on Us! 🎁

Here’s where things get merry and bright:

Local Flavor : Tampa Bay’s craftiest merchants are unpacking their treasures just for you.

: Tampa Bay’s craftiest merchants are unpacking their treasures just for you. Unique Finds : Gifts so special, even the elves are taking notes.

: Gifts so special, even the elves are taking notes. Shopping with Heart: Every ticket you buy helps spread joy across Tampa Bay, because giving back is always in season.

Not Just Shopping—It’s a Holiday Festival! 🎉

From Santa Snaps (cheese for $15.00!) to a VIP Preview Party ($100.00 for those who like their eggnog fancy), there’s merriment for all. Want first dibs? The Early Morning Shopping pass ($30.00) is your golden ticket. And the Preview Party for the general admission folks? Just $30.00 to feel like a holiday VIP.

Shout-Out to Our Yuletide Youngsters 👧

The Young Entrepreneurship Program is all about girl power, and this year, Angelina Bakes (find her at @angelinaxbakes) is the shining star. She’s scored a $3K grant, a full-page ad in The Sandspur, a free booth, and mentoring that’s sweeter than her confections.

A Little Tinsel-Tinted History 🎄

Did you know the Holiday Gift Market started as a Salvage Shop in 1931? It’s been a thrift store, a trove of trinkets and treasures, and now, the holiday market we know and love. It’s a Tampa tradition that’s as essential as pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving.

Empowering Women, One Gift at a Time 💪🎁

Amidst the twinkling lights and the festive garlands, the heart of the Holiday Gift Market beats with a mission that goes beyond the holiday hustle and bustle. It’s about empowering women—and it’s woven into every aspect of this event.

Women Supporting Women: This market isn’t just about finding the perfect nutcracker for Aunt Sue or the most adorable hand-knitted socks for your best friend. It’s a showcase of female entrepreneurs from Tampa Bay and beyond, all here to share their passion and artistry. By shopping at HGM, you’re helping these talented women thrive in business and creativity.

Young Entrepreneurship Program: Each year, this program selects one up-and-coming female entrepreneur and sets her up for success with resources, a grant, and mentorship. It’s like watching a star being born—except this star crafts amazing products and builds businesses.

A League of Extraordinary Women: And let’s not forget about the women of The Junior League of Tampa themselves. These volunteers are the driving force behind HGM, pouring their hearts into organizing an event that celebrates the holidays and women’s potential. Since 1926, they’ve been making Tampa a better place, and they’re just getting warmed up.

So as you wander through the market, remember that each booth represents a dream. Your purchases are votes of confidence for female entrepreneurs, strengthening the community’s fabric with every sale. At HGM, they’re not just ringing in the holidays; they’re ringing the bell for women’s empowerment and progress.

Come for the gifts, stay for the cause, and leave with the knowledge that your shopping bags are filled with more than just presents—they’re brimming with hope and support for women’s futures.

Wrap It Up with a Bow 🎀

It’s time to gather your gift lists, put on your shopping shoes, and get ready to support and celebrate our beautiful community. The Junior League of Tampa’s Holiday Gift Market is more than an event—it’s a holiday haven, a community cornerstone, and your ticket to the season’s best shopping spree. We can’t wait to see you there, spreading cheer and picking out presents with purpose!

Let’s make this holiday season the most memorable one yet. See you at the Fairgrounds, where the holiday spirit shines bright and the gifts are as plentiful as Grandma’s cookies! 🍪✨