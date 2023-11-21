TAMPA (BLOOM) – Country-pop music fans in Tampa, mark your calendars! This Sunday, November 26, The Orpheum is set to light up with the vibrant tunes of Jordana Bryant, the young sensation who is opening for Alexandra Kay on the “All I’ve Ever Known” tour.

At just 18, Jordana Bryant is not just a performer; she’s a musical force. Since signing with Riser House Entertainment last year, she has woven her youthful vigor and lyrical prowess into a tapestry of songs that resonate with fans across generations. A native of Pennsylvania, Jordana is now part of the prestigious CAA family, hinting at an even brighter, busier touring schedule ahead.

What’s particularly striking about Jordana is her ability to connect with fans through social media. Her TikTok presence alone, boasting over 3 million likes, is a testament to her growing popularity. The numbers speak volumes – nearly 10 million global streams for her recent singles like “New Friends,” “Penniless & Broke,” “Best Friend,” “18,” and the holiday gem, “Driving Home For Christmas.”

Tampa Bay’s music lovers are in for a treat as Jordana brings her melodic storytelling to The Orpheum. Her performance is more than just a concert; it’s an invitation to experience the heart and soul of a young artist who’s rapidly carving her niche in the music world.

You can pick up tickets here