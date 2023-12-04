TAMPA (BLOOM) – The Gasparilla Music Festival, is gearing up to make some major waves in 2024. This year, the festival is moving to a brand new location – the picturesque Julian B Lane Park – promising an even more dynamic and immersive experience for music lovers.

Scheduled for February 16-18, the festival will expand its musical horizons across five stages, showcasing a diverse lineup of talent. And here’s a heads-up for all you early birds – discounted tickets go on sale this Tuesday, December 5, at 10 AM. It’s a golden opportunity to snag your passes at unbeatable prices.

David Cox, the Executive Director of the Gasparilla Music Foundation, is bubbling with excitement over the new venue. “We’re thrilled about the endless possibilities Julian B Lane Park opens up for us,” he said. “Thanks to our community partners, we can continue offering our fans affordable pre-sale tickets, keeping the festival experience accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

These “Early Bird” tickets are limited in quantity, so make sure to mark your calendars. With prices like $60 for a 2-day pass and $75 for the full 3-day extravaganza, these deals are music to any festival-goer’s ears. And for those seeking the VIP experience, tickets range from $150 to $200, promising a premium festival experience.

The Gasparilla Music Festival, now in its 13th year, has consistently been voted Tampa Bay’s #1 festival. Its legacy includes performances by big names like Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, and Portugal the Man. This non-profit, volunteer-driven event is not just about great music; it’s a celebration of Tampa’s vibrant culture and community spirit.

And it’s not just for the grown-ups! The festival includes a Kids Fest with family-friendly performances and interactive activities, making it a perfect weekend outing for the whole family.

The Gasparilla Music Foundation, the driving force behind this event, is a cornerstone of Tampa’s cultural landscape. They’re not just about putting on a great show; they’re deeply invested in nurturing local talent and supporting music education in the community.

So, Tampa Bay, are you ready to rock at the Gasparilla Music Festival’s new home? Grab your tickets, spread the word, and get set for an unforgettable musical journey! For more information or to get involved, reach out to the Gasparilla Music Foundation at info@gasparillamusic.com, or check out opportunities for vendors, volunteers, and sponsors.