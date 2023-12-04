Tampa (BLOOM) – The holiday season is upon us, and it’s time to indulge in the cherished tradition of photos with Santa Claus! Offers.com has curated an exciting list of venues across Florida where you can meet Santa, share wishlists, and capture those precious moments. From in-person visits to virtual experiences, here’s your ultimate guide to where and when you can find Santa in the Sunshine State.

1. Bass Pro Shops: A Wonderland Awaits

Starting Nov. 4 through Dec. 24, Bass Pro Shops transforms into Santa’s Wonderland. This magical experience offers families a complimentary 4-by-6-inch studio-quality photo with Santa, with additional photo packages available for purchase. Don’t miss the chance to make memories that last a lifetime!

2. Cabela’s: Capture the Moment

Like its sister store, Cabela’s is hosting Santa from Nov. 4 to Dec. 24. Families visiting Santa at Cabela’s will also receive a free 4-by-6-inch photo, ensuring everyone has a keepsake from their holiday adventure.

3. Macy’s: An Iconic Visit

At Macy’s flagship locations in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Philadelphia, families can meet the iconic Santa Claus. Starting at $39.99, photo packages are available to capture these special moments. Remember, reservations open as early as Oct. 30 in Chicago!

4. Cherry Hill Programs / Simon Malls: Find Santa Near You

Cherry Hill Programs collaborates with malls nationwide to provide Santa photo opportunities. Check their ‘Where is Santa?’ website to find a location near you. Book ahead or walk in for a spontaneous visit!

5. Petco: Furry Friends Meet Santa

On Dec. 2, from 1 to 3 p.m., Petco invites you and your pets for a free photo session with Santa. A perfect opportunity for pet lovers to celebrate the festive season!

6. PetSmart: Santa and Your Furry Child

PetSmart is hosting dog-friendly Santa photoshoots on Dec. 16 and 17. Capture these adorable moments on your smartphone or let the store send you a digital copy.

7. JCPenney: Professional Santa Portraits

From Nov. 3 to Dec. 17, JCPenney offers Santa Events at select locations. Professional photos with various package options are available. Don’t forget to use the special code for deals!

8. Belk: A Call from Santa

Belk partners with PackageFromSanta.com to offer a free personalized phone call from Santa. A delightful surprise for the little ones!

9. Nordstrom: A Merry Array of Experiences

Nordstrom’s festive lineup includes a holiday breakfast with Santa and various Santa photo opportunities. Don’t miss out on sending and receiving letters from Santa too!

10. Portable North Pole: Personalized Videos

Create a free personalized video from Santa with the Portable North Pole app, a unique way to delight kids and teens alike.

11. ‘The Mall’: Classic Santa Photos

Most malls still offer free Santa photos – a timeless tradition. Check your local mall’s schedule for specific details.

12. Bloomingdale’s: Meet Santa in New York

In New York City, visit Bloomingdale’s on 59th street for a chance to meet Santa. No reservations needed!

13. Hershey Chocolate World: A Sweet Encounter

Although not in Florida, if you’re in Pennsylvania, don’t miss the chance to meet Santa at Hershey Chocolate World, complete with a special photo set!

14. Bryant Park: A Free Photo Opportunity

For those visiting New York City, Bryant Park offers free photos with Santa from Dec. 16 to 22. Bring your smartphone and capture the moment!

15. Fashion Outlets of Chicago: Shop and Snap

After shopping at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, meet Santa for a free visit and photo op, starting Nov. 17.

This holiday season, Florida offers a plethora of opportunities to meet Santa and create cherished memories. Whether you’re with kids, pets, or just looking for a festive experience, there’s something for everyone. Don’t forget to book in advance where required, and keep an eye out for additional dates and opportunities. Here’s to a joyous holiday season filled with smiles, laughter, and magical moments!