TAMPA (BLOOM) – As the winter months roll in, Tampa Bay transforms into a vibrant hub of holiday cheer and fun-filled activities. Unlike the snowy landscapes of the north, Tampa Bay’s mild weather makes it the perfect destination for those seeking to enjoy winter festivities without the cold. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s no shortage of enchanting events and experiences to immerse yourself in. Here’s your guide to making the most of Tampa Bay’s winter wonderland.

Dive into the holiday spirit at Christmas Town in Busch Gardens®. This event lights up the night with millions of twinkling lights, offers thrilling rides, and hosts an array of live entertainment, including ice shows and appearances by beloved Sesame Street characters. It’s a place where festive food, drinks, and joy are abundant.

Experience the historical charm of Ybor City as it lights up its Christmas tree. Enjoy live holiday entertainment, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and savor complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, making it a delightful outing for families.

Capture a memorable moment with Santa at the International Plaza. This event caters to all, offering private sessions for individuals with special needs and even a chance for your furry friends to pose with Santa.

Join the festivities at Water Street Tampa for its Season Spectacular. This event showcases festive food, drinks, kid-friendly activities, and live entertainment, including a unique holiday-themed silent disco and various photo opportunities.

Skate into the holiday season at the Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park. Here, you can enjoy outdoor ice skating, seasonal shopping, and embark on a merry journey on the Winter Village Express, complete with onboard treats.

Drive through a dazzling display of over one million lights at the Festival of Lights. The event also features Santa’s village, a winter market, and historical exhibits, providing entertainment for all ages.

For a wild twist on traditional Christmas festivities, head to ZooTampa. Enjoy festive realms, shows, a marketplace, and close encounters with exotic animals for a unique holiday experience.

Step into a luminous holiday wonderland at Enchant Christmas. Be mesmerized by illuminated lands, sparkling tunnels, ice skating, and a massive Christmas tree at the heart of a festive light maze.

Cruise along the Hillsborough River on the Pirate Water Taxi to witness Tampa Bay’s waterfront holiday lights, complete with snow flurries and Christmas caroling.

In Tampa Bay, the winter season is not just about escaping the cold; it’s about embracing a different kind of holiday experience. With a mix of traditional and unique events, the city offers a magical winter journey, making it a special place to celebrate the season. Whether you’re seeking thrilling rides, enchanting light displays, or festive cruises, Tampa Bay’s winter activities are sure to fill your holiday with joy and wonder. So, bundle up (lightly!) and dive into the festive spirit that makes Tampa Bay a truly enchanting winter destination.