Tampa (BLOOM) – Chill Bros., the acclaimed artisan ice cream haven in Tampa, is set to sweeten the iconic Armature Works with the grand opening of its fifth location.

The grand opening festivities will commence at 3 P.M. on January 12, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from Mayor Jane Castor. Visitors are invited to savor complimentary tastings, revel in live entertainment, and participate in exciting giveaways throughout the day.

Max Chillura, Founder of Chill Bros., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We can’t wait to continue sharing our love for exceptional ice cream with visitors to Armature Works. From the beginning, it’s always been about making the best ice cream. The shop’s warm ambiance, fresh playlists, homemade waffle cone aroma, and ever-changing lineup of artisanal ice cream reflect a commitment to providing a welcoming space to chill for our Tampa community.”

Event Details:

Where: Armature Works, 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

Ribbon Cutting for the Grand Opening of Chill Bros.’ New Location in Armature Works When: January 12th at 3 P.M.

Armature Works, once the Tampa Electric Streetcar Barn, has transformed into a mixed-use food hall embodying Tampa Bay’s innovative spirit. Chill Bros. joins this transformative space, offering not only handcrafted ice cream but also a connection to Armature Works’ rich legacy.

Chill Bros., born and bred in Tampa, prides itself on using locally sourced, high-quality ingredients. Guided by the Chill Bros. Pastry Chef, Amy Guterba, every flavor is crafted with a base of five simple ingredients, ensuring a rich flavor and velvety smooth texture. Mix-ins, sauces, toppings, infusions, and candies are all made in-house, without any unnatural stabilizers, emulsifiers, or sweeteners.

The menu boasts a diverse range of flavors, from signature classics like Mad Vanilla Bean to adventurous creations such as Guava Pastelito and Cafe Con Leche Chunk, ensuring there’s a delectable treat for every palate.

Join Chill Bros. as it celebrates the grand opening of its Armature Works location, promising Tampa Bay an unforgettable experience of handcrafted ice cream and warm hospitality.

About Chill Bros

Chill Bros. is a neighborhood scoop shop offering all-natural custard-based ice cream featuring five simple ingredients: fresh Florida milk and cream, egg yolks, pure cane sugar, and a dash of salt. With a commitment to using the best locally and globally sourced ingredients, Chill Bros. has become a Tampa favorite. For more information, visit Chill Bros..