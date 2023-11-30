TAMPA (BLOOM) – In a fusion of art and marine conservation, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, in collaboration with the Morean Arts Center, is set to host the dazzling “Marine Masterpieces: A Night of Art and Conservation” event.

Slated for Sunday, Dec. 10, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., this family-friendly soirée promises an immersive journey into the depths of artistic expression and oceanic wonder.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) extends a warm invitation to the public for a night where marine-themed art installations meet interactive learning. Attendees will get a rare opportunity to engage with art instructors and witness firsthand the mesmerizing techniques of glass blowing, clay molding, and more. A focal point of the evening is the partnership with the Morean Art Center, showcasing the exceptional talents of local youth artists.

The event’s pièce de résistance is the unveiling of CMA’s 4th Floor in the Visitor’s Center. This art-centric floor houses “ArtSEA: The Art of Conservation,” along with unique “Washed Ashore” sculptures and Russell Ronat’s “Project Holocene” marine life paintings. Ronat, an internationally acclaimed artist, will illuminate the evening with insights into his art and conservation efforts.

Beyond the visual feast, Marine Masterpieces also caters to the palate with an array of culinary delights and local wines. The aquarium’s enchanting environment, further enhanced by live entertainment, offers a backdrop to the underwater habitats of dolphins, sea turtles, and other marine residents, viewable until 8:30 p.m.

This event is not only a celebration of art and marine life but also a participatory experience. With activities like Dolphin Shrinky Dink, Clay Turtle creation, Manatee Tempered Paint painting, and more, it’s an engaging affair for both children and adults.

Tickets are priced at $75 for adults and $55 for children, with a special 10% discount for CMA members. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium, a leader in marine rescue and conservation, invites you to be a part of this unforgettable evening. For more details and ticket purchase, visit their website or call (727) 441-1790.

Join us at Marine Masterpieces, where art and ocean conservation merge in a spectacular celebration, illuminating the importance of preserving our precious marine life and habitats. 🐬🎨🌊