A Toast with a Cause!

TAMPA (BLOOM) – This holiday season, Clearwater Beach brings you a sparkling new reason to celebrate. The Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa has unveiled its festive “Apres Sea” pop-up bar, set to dazzle guests and locals alike. Perched atop the resort’s Sky Terrace, this rooftop haven offers more than just a drink; it’s a cocktail with a conscience.

Where the Sea Meets the Sky

Just steps from the shimmering Gulf of Mexico and the bustling Pier 60, the “Apres Sea” experience is a perfect blend of beachside bliss and holiday cheer. Imagine sipping on a Sugar Cookie Martini or a Candy Cane Martini while soaking in panoramic views of the beach and enjoying a stunning sunset – that’s “Apres Sea” for you.

Festive Flavors for a Good Cause

The holiday-themed cocktail menu is as heartwarming as it is tantalizing. From the Gingerbread Old Fashioned to the Mistletoe Mimosa, each sip supports Hope Villages of America. By indulging in these delightful drinks, you’re contributing to combat hunger, homelessness, and domestic violence in the Pinellas community.

More Than Just Cocktails

It’s not just about the drinks; it’s an entire holiday experience. The pop-up bar is open every Thursday and Friday leading up to Christmas, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. But the festivities don’t end there. The resort’s SHOR American Seafood Grill and other venues will also serve the holiday cocktail menu. And for a family-friendly touch, don’t miss the “Cookies and Cocktail” events on Sundays in December, where holiday cookie decoration meets adult libation.

A Holiday Haven

Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach isn’t just stopping at cocktails. Their holiday programming includes “Christmas in Paradise” pool parties and Santa-led cocktail classes. It’s a complete holiday package, from stay to play.

A Resort of Refined Relaxation

The Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa is a gem in itself. With 286 guestrooms boasting water views, 20,000 square feet of meeting space, and a range of dining options, it’s a slice of paradise. The resort’s proximity to Pier 60 and the Beach Walk adds to its allure, making it an ideal spot for both relaxation and exploration.

Cheers to the Holidays!

For more details on the “Apres Sea” experience and other holiday offerings, visit the resort’s website or call them directly. Remember, each cocktail at “Apres Sea” is more than just a drink; it’s a cheer to the spirit of giving and joy. So, head over to Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach and raise a glass to the holidays – and to making a difference. 🍹🎄🌊