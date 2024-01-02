TAMPA (BLOOM) – Welcome to a new chapter of life, empty nesters! With the kids flown from the nest, it’s time to spread your wings and embrace the freedom that comes with it. Travel is one of the best ways to do that. Whether you’re flying solo or seeking companionship, here’s a guide to solo and group travel ideas tailored for empty nesters, especially those based in the beautiful state of Florida.

Choosing Destinations: Where to Start Your Journey

Florida offers a myriad of destinations perfect for empty nesters. From the tranquil beaches to the vibrant cities, the Sunshine State has it all.

Recommendations:

Sarasota’s Art and Culture Scene: Explore the rich cultural offerings, from museums to theaters, in this charming coastal city. St. Augustine’s Historic Charm: Immerse yourself in the history of the nation’s oldest city, with its cobblestone streets and Spanish architecture. Key West’s Laid-Back Vibes: Experience the relaxed atmosphere of this tropical paradise, perfect for solo or couples’ getaways.

Solo Travel Adventures: Rediscovering Independence

Traveling solo is a liberating experience, allowing you to rediscover yourself and embrace new opportunities.

Tips and Suggestions:

Everglades Solo Safari: Explore the unique ecosystem of the Everglades through airboat tours and wildlife encounters. Artistic Retreat in Miami: Dive into the vibrant art scene, visit galleries, and indulge in culinary delights in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. Space Coast Exploration: Head to Cape Canaveral and witness a rocket launch, combining excitement and awe in one trip.

Group Travel Options: Share the Journey with Fellow Empty Nesters

Traveling with a group of like-minded individuals can enhance the experience, fostering new friendships and shared memories.

Group-Friendly Ideas:

Cruise from Tampa: Set sail from the Port of Tampa for a relaxing cruise, offering entertainment, dining, and excursions for all tastes. Golf Getaway in Naples: Join a golf retreat in Naples, where you can enjoy the sunny weather and refine your swing with fellow enthusiasts. Wine Tasting in Central Florida: Explore the emerging wine scene in Central Florida, touring vineyards and savoring local varieties with a group of friends.

Leisure Activities: Find Your Passion Beyond Parenting

Now that the kids are out of the house, it’s time to discover new hobbies and leisurely pursuits that bring joy and fulfillment.

Activity Suggestions:

Yoga Retreat in the Keys: Unwind and rejuvenate with a yoga retreat in the serene surroundings of the Florida Keys. Fishing Adventures in Destin: Embark on a fishing expedition in the “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village” for a relaxing and rewarding experience. Cooking Classes in Orlando: Discover the culinary delights of Florida with hands-on cooking classes, embracing the state’s diverse flavors.

As you step into this exciting phase of life, remember that the world is your oyster. Florida, with its diverse landscapes and activities, provides a perfect playground for empty nesters seeking adventure, relaxation, and new connections. So, pack your bags, book your tickets, and embrace the freedom that comes with solo and group travel in the Sunshine State! Your next great adventure awaits. Safe travels!