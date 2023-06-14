CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – You can make a mess and a masterpiece at this veteran-owned art studio in Pinellas County.

Art Tampa Bay in Clearwater opened a few months ago and has splatter painting available at the studio.

Before opening the location, Art Tampa Bay Owner Elizabeth Cadena started off doing mobile painting classes and workshops.

In addition to splatter painting, the local studio also offers resin art classes and crafting classes.

“Come and relieve stress or get away from everything,” Cadena said.

Cadena said she came up with the idea of offering splatter painting at the studio from her father.

“Like one time he set up plywood in the backyard and put canvases out there and told me to go out there and throw paint at it. I loved it,” she said.

Currently, the studio also has summer art camp openings.

Art Tampa Bay is open Tuesday through Sunday, by appointment. Check out their website for pricing and reservations.