TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are a big fan of donuts, there is a Gem of Tampa Bay named ‘Mochinut‘ that makes a unique kind.

Mochi donuts and Korean corndogs have recently gone viral on social media.

“If you’ve ever had like mochi ice cream before,” Mochinut Owner Kim Nguyen said. “You’d never think of putting mochi into a donut, right?”

Nguyen’s dessert shop opened up and began serving fusion treats and sweets last year.

Mochinut makes fresh Korean corndogs that are made with rice flour, stuffed with cheese and a hot dog.

“With different toppings, we have crispy potato, we have crispy ramen, we have Hot Cheeto we have Blue Takis,” employee Tom Duong said.

Other menu items include mochi balls and boba tea drinks.

Mochinut is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can view their menu online.

The shop is located at 11401 N 56th Street, Suite 16 in Temple Terrace.