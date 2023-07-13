ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Who said kids are the only ones who can have fun during the summer at camp?

The Morean Workshop Space in St. Pete is offering summer camp classes for adults.

“Being able to do a camp for adults is a great way to have that experience have that fun experience, that community connection while continuing to develop a skill that you might not otherwise make time for,” Summer Camp Instructor Evan Krueger said.

Participants have the option of taking a three-day camp session or one that lasts five days. Some of the activities include pottery, glass fusing and even tile-making.

“Affordable art for everyone, whether you want to make it, whether you want to view it, whether you want to be immersed in it in the community,” Morean Workshop Space Benefactor Beth Morean said.

The camps run until Aug. 25. To sign up for a summer camp class, check out the Morean Workshop Space’s website.

Housing is also available for traveling artists at the Morean Workshop Space. Email valerie@moreanworkshopspace.org availability and pricing information.