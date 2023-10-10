ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — If you have ever wondered what it was like living in the Wild West, this Gem of Tampa Bay is a great place to check out.

The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art opened in 2018 in St. Pete and has a variety of galleries for visitors to view.

“It’s unusual to have a western art museum here in Florida,” James Museum Curator of Art Emily Kapes said. “We want to transport visitors out to the west and give them some experiences that may not be here in Florida typically.”

The museum galleries display paintings of cowboys from earlier generations to sculptures and portraits telling the stories of American Indians.

On Saturday, a special exhibition named “From Far East to West: The Chinese American Frontier,” which features early Chinese immigrants, will open.

“Their stories, their resilience over so much of their city and their contributions and achievements in the American West is something that we address in the exhibition,” Kapes said.

Visitors will be able to view the artwork of Chinese American artists Hung Liu, Mian Situ, Jie Wei Zhou and Benjamin Wu.

The James Museum is located at 150 Central Ave. in St. Pete and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesdays, the museum closes at 8 p.m.

Check out the museum’s website for ticket pricing information.