CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner but you do not have to wait until the holidays to get into the holiday spirit.

Robert’s Christmas Wonderland in Clearwater has been known to celebrate Christmas all year long.

“We are one of a kind for the Tampa Bay area. There is nothing else like us. I can’t think of anything else like us until you get to Michigan or something like that,” Robert’s Christmas Wonderland Head Elf Josh Frank said.

The store has been in business for around 50 years and is open almost 365 days a year.

Inside, customers can find lit and unlit Christmas trees, ornaments, wreaths, nutcrackers, garlands, all different kinds of lights, and much more.

Over the past few decades, visiting Robert’s Christmas Wonderland has become a tradition for out-of-state visitors and even Tampa Bay residents.

“The lights are so pretty,” Robert’s Christmas Wonderland Customer Marissa Hendrick said. “I take pictures over here like all the time.”

Robert’s Christmas Wonderland is located at 2951 Gulf To Bay Boulevard in Clearwater.

According to their website, the store is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.