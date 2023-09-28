ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — This Hispanic Heritage Month, we are highlighting different Gems of Tampa Bay that celebrate the unique culture in our community.

One of those places is Pepo’s Cuban Cafe which has been located in Pinellas County since 2010.

The local spot serves Latin dishes like arroz con pollo, Puerto Rican mofongo, vaca frita, and ropa vieja, to name a few.

Customers can come in for breakfast, lunch and dinner to also enjoy coffee and pastries.

“It’s not like a job, I mean I have fun when I’m working, you know? Not everybody has that privilege to have fun,” Pepo’s Cuban Cafe Owner Rayson Lopez said.

According to Lopez, his restaurant has several regular customers and thanks to the friendly atmosphere for their loyalty.

“The way we run,” he said. “It’s like family.”

Pepo’s Cuban Cafe is located on the corner of 4th Street North and Gandy Boulevard in St. Pete.

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.